Screenshot from Netflix Thailand.

Fans became nostalgic after Thai stars Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok reenacted their iconic scene in the rom-com movie "Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

In the launch for their reunion movie "AI Love You," Maurer and Baifern looked back at the memorable heartbreaking scene in their 2010 film.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In the scene, Nam (Baifern) finally confessed her feelings for Shone (Maurer) after getting a head-to-toe glow-up.

“P’ Shone ka, I have something to tell you. I like you so much, been loving you for 3 years. I’ve done everything. Changed myself in every aspect because of you," Nam said in Thai.

"Applied for a classical dancing club, played a stage drama, be a drum major, be better at studying. It’s for you. But I know for now that the thing that I should do the most and should have done a long time ago is telling you straight that I love you.”

Maurer and Baifern rose to fame in the rom-com movie "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" back in 2010. The hit film was aired on ABS-CBN a year later.

Maurer also starred in Star Magic's "Suddenly It's Magic" with Erich Gonzales in 2012.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: