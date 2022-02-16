MANILA - Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla went on a double date with their celebrity friends Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda on Valentine’s Day.

As seen in Bernardo’s and Andres’ Instagram updates, they apparently went camping with just the four of them.

“V Day, 2022,” Bernardo simple captioned her post of them sitting by a camping van on top of a hill.

Andres, for her part, shared clips of their first Airstream experience together.

Padilla and Bernardo have been together for nearly a decade. They will celebrate their 10th anniversary in May.

Andres and Miranda, on the other hand, have started dating in 2017. They have an adorable daughter, Zoe.

Before going on their double date, Padilla earlier marked the special occasion by surprising Bernardo, her mother Min and niece Lhexine with bouquets of flowers.

The two are set to make their teleserye comeback via ABS-CBN’s “2 Good 2 Be True” this year.