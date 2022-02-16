'Baby Shark' movie coming to Paramount+ in 2023

The popular children's song "Baby Shark" is going to be a movie soon.

In an announcement, American streaming platform Paramount+ revealed that a full-length film is in the works and coming this 2023.

"A new Blue's Clues movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, is coming this year, and a full-length Baby Shark movie is coming in 2023," it said in a tweet.

The Guinness World Records earlier recognized "Baby Shark" as the first video to reach 10 billion views on video-sharing site YouTube.

The song that inspired a worldwide dance craze was released by South Korean educational company Pinkfong in June 2016.

Sung by Hope Segoine, aged 10 years old at the time, it peaked at No. 32 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 38 in the Global 200.

However, the YouTube video became a viral sensation in Indonesia and South Korea, quickly spreading to the rest of Asia and beyond in 2017.

The dance craze's popularity was taken to even higher levels after being performed by Guinness World Records title holders BLACKPINK, the Guinness World Records noted.

Following its success in different parts of the world, "Baby Shark" has since been turned into a Nickelodeon TV show and a live tour, among others.