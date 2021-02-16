Star Music releases Jake Zyrus' 'Usahay' music video

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video of Jake Zyrus’s version of the Visayan classic “Usahay.”

The track is included in the album "Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective" of Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta.



The almost four-minute music video is directed by Sherard Yu and was shot in Tagaytay.

Zyrus had said he wanted to do something "challenging and special" for Laureta's OPM album.

"I am Filipino and I wanted to do something challenging yet special as well. Then we remember, probably a decade ago, I did this concert in Cebu and 30 minutes before the show, Troy was like 'Kapatid, we should do a Visayan song.' And 30 minutes before the show I literally tried to learn it. So I had an idea what this song was. And we both looked at each other and we were like 'yeah, we have to do 'Usahay,'" Zyrus said.

"For me, it's challenging as well and I hope I did justice kasi may mga Cebuano and Davaoeños talagang music lover din ang mga 'yan. In fact, we have so many famous singers in the Philippines na mga Visaya. Kay Ma'am Pilita (Corrales) pa lang. Oh my God! Thinking that Ma'am Pilita is the original singer, that made me really nervous. This is such a classic iconic song," gushed Zyrus, who thanked Laureta for creating the beautiful arrangement of "Usahay."

