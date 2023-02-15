Vice Ganda to ABS-CBN: Nakapirma na ang puso ko dito

Screengrab from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel



MANILA – “Ayoko na lumabas.”

Kapamilya host and comedian Vice Ganda assured ABS-CBN on Wednesday that he has no intention of leaving the company even without a contract.

As he signed another exclusive contract with the Kapamilya network, Vice could not help but get teary eyed as he expressed his gratitude to ABS-CBN for believing in him through the years.

During “The Unkabogable Day” on Wednesday, the “It’s Showtime!” host admitted that he has been working with ABS-CBN without a contract in the past couple of years.

“Sayang pa 'yung tinta. Kasi nandito naman ako. Hindi natin kailangan ng kontrata. Hindi,” he recalled telling ABS-CBN’s COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes.

“Parang nakapirma na 'yung puso ko dito. 'Yung paa ko e nakabaon na dito sa bahay na ito.”

According to him, he is already content and safe with his ABS-CBN family.

“It's unsafe outside. I'd rather be here inside my home. This is the perfect and safest place for me. Dito sa ABS-CBN, safe na safe ako,” the comedian continued.

Vice began to tear up when he thanked ABS-CBN for still choosing him despite the emergence of many up-and-coming artists in the industry.

“Ang sarap-sarap lang na pinipili n'yo ako. Salamat po. Salamat sa pagpili n'yo sa 'kin. Ang dami niyo namang pwedeng pagpilian. Ang daming choices and options... sa dami ng mga sumusulpot, umuusbong, na mga bagong nakikilala, pero ako pa rin 'yung gusto niyo,” he said.

“'Yung pintong binuksan niyo sobrang laki nung pinto na 'yun dahil 'yung pinto na 'yun, nagbigay sa napakaraming tao na masilip ako. Nung binuksan niyo 'yung pinto, hindi lang pinto 'yung bumukas, puso ng mga tao. Napapasok nila ako.”

The comedian made his mark in the industry when he became part of the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” since 2009.

His hosting skills paired with his hilarious punchlines opened more opportunities for him including the late-night weekend show “Gandang Gabi, Vice,” “Pilipinas Got Talent,” “Pinoy Boyband Superstar,” and “Idol Philippines.”

In 2021, the host was named Asia’s best entertainment host in the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) for his stint in the community singing game show “Everybody, Sing.”



