Screengrab from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

MANILA – Phenomenal box-office superstar and award-winning host Vice Ganda strengthened his loyalty to Kapamilya network.

Vice will continue his journey in showbiz as a Kapamilya as he signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN on Wednesday.

Present during the event dubbed “The Unkabogable Day” were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi and other network's executives.

"Masaya. I am just celebrating. I am just embracing the moment and celebrating... I just want to have fun tonight," he said before signing a new contract.

Vice also described his career as a "winning journey" despite the challenges he faced through the years on and off the camera.

"Ang daming mabibigat. Ang daming chaka. Ang daming madilim. Pero mas madami 'yung winnings," he said.

"Tawag ng Tanghalan" grand champions Reiven Umali, JM Yosures, and Janine Berdin opened the event with their version of Vice's song "Look at Me Now."

The comedian made his mark in the industry when he became part of the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” since 2009.

His hosting skills paired with his hilarious punchlines opened more opportunities for him including the late-night weekend show “Gandang Gabi, Vice!” which aired from 2011-2020.

Vice also became a judge on “Pilipinas Got Talent,” “Pinoy Boyband Superstar,” and “Idol Philippines.”

In 2021, the host was named Asia’s best entertainment host in the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) for his stint in the community singing game show “Everybody, Sing.”

Vice also conquered the movies with his string of box-office hits, particularly during the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

After his lead role on “Petrang Kabayo,” Vice starred in a series of blockbuster movies such as “The Unkabogable Praybeyt Benjamin,” "Fantastica,” “The Super Parental Guardians,” and “Beauty and the Bestie.”



