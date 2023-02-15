LOOK: Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde celebrate Valentine's Day

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde celebrated Valentine's Day together nearly a month after they confirmed their relationship.

In an Instagram post, Marudo shared photos of him and Atayde chilling in a mountain spot.

While their relationship is now out in the open, Atayde said she’d still like to keep some things private.

It was just last October when screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez admitted that Marudo was courting Atayde.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo and Atayde have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status.

