Nadine Lustre confirmed her relationship with Christophe Bariou in January. Instagram: @nadine

MANILA — A month after going Instagram-official with her current boyfriend, Nadine Lustre appears to be slowly opening up about her relationship.

On Valentine’s Day, the actress shared a rare clip of Christophe Bariou via Instagram Stories.

The video shows Bariou striking a goofy pose, oblivious of the makeup filter Lustre was using on his face.

In the background, a conversation about Valentine’s Day plans is briefly heard.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lustre confirmed her romance with Bariou in January, when she posted for the first time a photo of them sharing a sweet moment.

The two were first rumored to be an item in mid-2021, when they were photographed together.

Bariou is a resort owner in Siargao, where Lustre would reside for months at a time in the past year.

Bariou made the first public indication of his relationship with Lustre in December, when he shared on his Facebook page photos chronicling a relief drive they led for victims of Odette in Siargao.