MANILA — A month after going Instagram-official with her current boyfriend, Nadine Lustre appears to be slowly opening up about her relationship.
On Valentine’s Day, the actress shared a rare clip of Christophe Bariou via Instagram Stories.
The video shows Bariou striking a goofy pose, oblivious of the makeup filter Lustre was using on his face.
In the background, a conversation about Valentine’s Day plans is briefly heard.
Lustre confirmed her romance with Bariou in January, when she posted for the first time a photo of them sharing a sweet moment.
The two were first rumored to be an item in mid-2021, when they were photographed together.
Bariou is a resort owner in Siargao, where Lustre would reside for months at a time in the past year.
Bariou made the first public indication of his relationship with Lustre in December, when he shared on his Facebook page photos chronicling a relief drive they led for victims of Odette in Siargao.