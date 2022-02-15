MANILA -- Actor-director John Prats received a birthday surprise from his "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" family.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Prats, who turned 38 on February 14, was surprised with a birthday cake and a birthday song by the cast and crew of hit ABS-CBN series, led by Coco Martin and Julia Montes.

Asked of his birthday wish, Prats said: "Wish? Sa takbo ng istorya ni CM (Coco Martin) parang two more years. ... Two more years."

Last November, Prats was introduced as one of the directors of "Ang Probinsyano."

"This is big! Never ko na-imagine sa tanang buhay ko na mapabilang kasama ang mga mahuhusay na director ng ABS-CBN. Thank you Lord God. Salamat Direk CM sa tiwala at sa pag-gabay. Thank you Tita Cory (Vidanes), Direk Lauren (Dyogi) and Sir Deo (Endrinal) and sa @dreamscapeph family for this opportunity na habang buhay kong ipagpapasalamat," Prats said at that time.

On his personal Instagram page, Prats also shared a photo of him with his wife Isabel Oli and their children taken from his birthday celebration.

"Lord, I thank you for your mercy and grace which are new every morning since I have been on this planet earth. I thank you for your help to see another birthday of mine," Prats wrote in the caption.