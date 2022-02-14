MANILA -- Actress Isabel Oli shared her short but sweet birthday message for her husband, actor-director John Prats, who turned 38 on Valentine's Day.

On Instagram, Oli shared a compilation of TikTok videos, showing a younger Prats, whom she described as her "childhood crush."

"Naks! Napaka-gwapo naman nitong birthday celebrant, mula pagkabata hanggang ngayon wala kupas. Haaaay! To my childhood crush, maligayang kaarawan po sa 'yo. Love you, John Prats," she wrote.

Just last month, Prats and Oli marked their ninth anniversary as a couple. They are set to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary this May.

The two were married twice back in May 2015 after being together for more than two years. They are blessed with three children: Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest.

Prats is currently one of the actors and directors of ABS-CBN's long-running primetime series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

