Kim Chiu overjoyed to be featured in a Korean website

MANILA – Kim Chiu is over the moon after finding out that she was featured in Dispatch, an online Korean entertainment media outlet.

Sharing screenshots of the article about her, Chiu wrote: “Woke up to this!!!! KINIKILIG AKO!!!!! Hala @koreadispatch news realness!!! OMG!!!! I'm shaking!!!”

While acknowledging that some may perceive her as overreacting, Chiu said she is really overjoyed to see the feature because she is a huge K-pop fan.

In the same post, Chiu talked about how she is still in cloud nine over “Dream Maker,” which concluded its run on Sunday.

"Dream Maker," co-hosted by Chiu and Ryan Bang, is a survival competition series of which the top 7 contestants will debut as an idol group in South Korea.

“Im still on my #DreamMakerTheDreamFinale high I haven’t posted anything yet coz di pa ako maka move on sa lahat ng nangyari, sa isip ko paano nangyari yun? 3 hours show? It went by so fast,” she said.

“My heart is bursting with gratitude and overflowing joy and truly grateful sa lahat ng bumubuo ng @dreammakerofc. Di ko alam paano ko kayo mapapasalamatan ang lahat ng bumubuo dream maker fam. Salamat sa tiwala na binigay nyo sa akin,” she added.

Chiu said hosting the show also made her feel like a winner.

“NEVER ENDING THANK YOU. Para na din akong nanalo. Marami pa akong gustong sabihin, but for now savor ko muna tong #DispatchKR news. Hay!!!!”