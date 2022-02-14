PHILIPPINES – Available na sa digital music platforms worldwide ang kauna-unahang extended play o EP ng young Kapamilya artist na si Jeremy G na “Maybe Forever.” Naglalaman ito ng limang orihinal na love songs, apat dito ay isinulat, inareglo at co-produced ni Jeremy tulad ng “Someday,” “Who Knows,” “Forever Maybe,” at ang “Sunflower.” Ikalimang awit naman ang “By Your Side,” ni inareglo ni Trisha Denise.

Jeremy G sa kanyang extended play na “Maybe Forever”

Matagal ding hinintay ng Kapamilya artist ang oportunidad na makapaglabas ng EP.

“Wow, thank you Lord, grateful for the opportunity…Been wanting to have an EP, been wanting to have a project like this, so to be given the opportunity…it really means a lot and I’m so grateful for the trust that they have in me to create this EP and to create music in general,” sabi ni Jeremy sa global mediacon noong February 12, 2022.

Ibinahagi rin ng singer na makaka-relate ang lahat sa lyrics at melody ng kanyang mga awitin:

“Music is definitely heartfelt. Emotional but if you would put it in a genre, it’s like an ed Sheeran type of vibe…late 90’s to 2000 vibe…and I’m just glad people heard it with ‘Someday’ and hope people will also hear it with these on the tracks.

What makes them unique…if you listen to the songs separately, you can relate to them even if you have different circumstances…even if we come from different places, different worlds…you’ll realize that we experience the same things…and even if the lyrics or the song does not directly represent the relationship that you’re in, there would be some lines, some words that you could especially relate to…and I feel like these songs are very relatable…”

Kapamilya artist Jeremy G

Pinaghugutan din ni Jeremy ang kanyang mga naging karanasan sa lovelife na mararamdaman sa kanyang mga kanta.

“…and also based on the stories I got from my friends…so even though we have different circumstances, we have different kinds of relationships, I always thought that we always go the same cycle of…this is the getting to know each stage, the honeymoon stage, this is the heartbreak stage if there’s a heartbreak stage. Sure, not every relationship is the same or turns out the same way, but I think we all go through the same cycles of emotions. And that’s what I want to portray in this EP,” pahayag ni Jeremy.

Hindi naging madali ang biyahe ni Jeremy sa kanyang pagiging mang-aawit kaya naman proud siyang maging bahagi ng hit Kapamilya show na ASAP. At gusto niyang maka-collab sa local artists si ‘Mr. Pure Energy’ Gary Valenciano at si Bruno Mars naman bilang international artist:

“When I go on ASAP, nakakatuwa din just seeing all the artists…I always think, wow, na kasama ko talaga sila…Si Sir Gary V…I’d hope to work with him on a…either upbeat, sing and dance song or even a slow ballad or even a worship song…kasi I’d love to see how he writes music, kung saan galing yung mga hugot niya…and I think, I’d learn a lot from him.

Bruno Mars because I think the reason why I’m so hands-on with my music is because of him…him and Ed Sheeran and all of that, down to the production, down to the music, down to the lyrics, down to the melody…and I just hope to collaborate with him one day.”

Kapamilya artist Jeremy G

Ibinahagi rin ni Jeremy sa mga batang music artist na tulad niya ang mahalagang ipinayo sa kanya ng multi-awarded singer/songwriter na si Gary V:

“Just write whatever your heart says…this is a piece of advice that Tito Gary actually told me, cause I also asked him for help, I asked him, ‘Tito Gary, I’m an old soul but I’m afraid that if I write music that I’m used to or the music that I grew up listening to, I feel like people would not appreciate it because it’s not the current song, but what Tito Gary told me is that, ‘just write whatever your heart says and just do your best. Don’t be influenced by the current sound or the current genre that’s happening right now, just write whatever your heart says…if people like it or not, just appreciate them for listening to the song and all you can control is how hard you worked in this…”