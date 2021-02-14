New date for Regine Velasquez's 'Freedom' concert announced

Regine Velasquez

MANILA – Regine Velasquez’s digital concert “Freedom” has been rescheduled to February 28.

This was announced by producers ABS-CBN Events and IME through a joint statement released Sunday.

“Regine tested negative for COVID-19 and will soon resume preparations for the show,” the statement said.

Originally scheduled to be held on February 14, the digital concert was postponed after Velasquez was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“All previously sold ‘Freedom’ tickets will be honored on the new concert date. Tickets are still up for grabs on KTX (ktx,ph),” the statement said.

“Exclusive access is also available on iWantTFC and TFC IPTV pay-per-view and will also be available on SKY pay-per-view for those who would like to witness this grand musical event,” it added.

During a recent virtual conference for the show, Velasquez said her long-time fans can expect a fresh repertoire that reflects her personal journey when they watch “Freedom.”

“It is really more personal for me,” she said of the show’s title. “I wanted to be free of all these things — anxiety, fear, expectations of people. I wanted to be free of that.”

As a performer, Velasquez, known as Asia's Songbird, said she wanted to be “free” to explore genres her listeners are not accustomed to hearing from her, as she teased an unusual lineup of songs.

In her personal life, she shared that like most, she is longing to be “free” from the pandemic that continues to claim lives and livelihood.

“We all want to be free. We want to be able to go out and do what we used to do. Go to work, eat in a restaurant, without being afraid,” she said.

The same limitations due to the pandemic led to Velasquez’s traditional Valentine concert being held for the first time virtually. However, she said she has prepared no less for “Freedom” as she had for her physical concerts.

The digital show will run for about two hours, with some 20 numbers, according to Velasquez.

RELATED VIDEO: