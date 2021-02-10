Regine Velasquez’s Valentine concert ‘Freedom’ postponed

Regine Velasquez was originally scheduled to hold “Freedom” on February 14. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — “Freedom,” the Valentine digital concert of Regine Velasquez, has been postponed, producer ABS-CBN announced on Wednesday.

The IME co-production was originally scheduled to be held on February 14, livestreamed exclusively on KTX.ph.

In a statement, ABS-CBN Events and IME said Velasquez “was recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.”

The singer is “now in quarantine,” according to the statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused,” the groups said.

A new date for the concert will be announced soon, and tickets sold with the original date will still be honored.

“The health and safety of our artist and staff is our priority and we are thankful for your support and understanding,” the producers said.

The full statement follows:

