Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Coco Martin and other cast members of upcoming series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" visited "It's Showtime," a few hours before its pilot airs later Monday.

The series' lead actor and director was joined by co-stars John Estrada, Cherry Pie Picache and Mccoy de Leon as they invited the madlang people and viewers to watch "Batang Quiapo."

They were also joined by rappers Bassilyo and Smugglaz and social media influencers Baby Giant, Norvin and Toni Fowler.

"Ibang-iba siya sa 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.' Sa technical ay iniba namin 'yung mga camera. Kung paano ginagawa ang isang pelikula, ganoon din namin ginawa itong teleserye. Kino-color grade namin, may mga poly, talagang ibang-iba. Pati ang story ibang-iba siya," Martin said.

The "Batang Quaipo" stars also joined the noontime show's Kantambayan segment.

Martin and other cast members will have a live viewing at Plaza Miranda later tonight starting at 7 p.m..

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" with Lovi Poe as Martin's leading lady will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC starting February 13.

The original “Batang Quiapo” starred Lovi Poe's father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC