MANILA — Ice Seguerra got a surprise on Saturday after megastar Sharon Cuneta gave him a new dog, after the death of his pet, Porky.

"I pray this baby boy brings you lots of happiness and love and companionship for many years to come! Remember always that many people love you and want you to be happy always, especially me!" Cuneta wrote in a note.

In an Instagram post, Seguerra thanked Cuneta for the gift and looked back at his memories with Porky and said: "When I lost Porky, I never really thought I'd be ready to love another dog again. Kasi parang nabuhos ko na sa kanya lahat and feeling ko, nagtataksil ako."

"But that's the thing with love. Love is so beautiful that it never ends with death. And when you open up your heart to love and be loved again, then healing can start doing its magic," Seguerra said.

Cuneta replied to Seguerra's post expressing her happiness for the new pet.

"Awwww…I love you so much dearest Ice…I have loved you since you were little and I am so happy that I finally have been able to give you a gift - a loving companion who, like I told you, is not meant to take the place of your irreplaceable Porky but to HONOR him," Cuneta said.

"We all love seeing you happy! I am glad you chose Belly among all the pics of beautiful babies! Stay happy and safe my forever baby Ice! I love you! Hugs to Belly and of course the whole family!" she added.

Cuneta also reposted the photos and retracted how she got the new dog Belly for Seguerra.

"I have loved @iceseguerra since he was little and it broke my heart to see his posts about his having lost his baby pug, Porky. You all know how much dogs mean to me so I cried my eyes out for Ice," she said.

"Then I messaged him and asked him to choose a dog from the @prettybubbledog page, and he chose this handsome Maltipoo he has named Belly! Belly arrived at Ice’s house today and I am so happy for both of them! I love you, Ice!"

