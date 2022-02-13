MANILA – Kim Chiu turned to social media to talk about the “surreal experience” she had talking to housemates of the current edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) on Saturday night.

The live episode opened in a powerful way as all of the current hosts were present in the eviction night.

It was the first time for Bianca Gonzalez to be the official main host of the reality series, with Chiu, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, and Enchong Dee as her co-hosts.

“Last night was memorable,” Chiu said on Instagram.

“Thank you Lord God for guiding us. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumusupporta at patuloy na sumusuporta sa kwento ng totoong buhay @pbbabscbntv. We all did it THE KAPAMILYA WAY!”

Chiu said she will forever be grateful for PBB and to the team behind it, including her co-hosts who helped her every step of the way.

“I will be forever grateful to this house, to the team behind PBB, to my co-hosts salamat sa pag guide kagabi ate @iamsuperbianca @iamrobidomingo sa mga advice and miga @mrandmrsfrancisco @mr_enchongdee sa pag practice nyo sa akin ng talk to housemates!!! Grabe surreal experience yun. First time,” she said.

Chiu hopes she made Big Brother proud for standing as one of the show’s hosts more than a decade after she ended her stint as a housemate.

“Sa buong team ng PBB maraming salamat. #gratitude #love #respect #KAPAMILYA andito tayo para sa isa’t isa,” she ended her post.

Just last week, Toni Gonzaga announced she is leaving PBB as a host amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for a lawmaker who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown in 2020.

ABS-CBN said it “remains grateful” to Gonzaga for the 16 years she was part of PBB.

