P312K for a handbag? Moira captures husband Jason’s reaction to prank in TikTok clip

Jason Hernandez reacts to his wife Moira dela Torre’s prank of purchasing a Chanel bag worth over P300,000. TikTok: moiradelatorre

MANILA — Jason Hernandez couldn’t hide his shock upon hearing a voice message confirming a purchase amounting to P312,000, as seen in a prank video carried out by his wife and fellow musician Moira dela Torre.

Moira shared the clip on TikTok this week, showing Jason on his laptop, as she played an audio receipt of her supposed purchase of a Chanel handbag.

“Your credit card payment for P312,620.75 has been accepted and we will be sending an email with your tracking details within the week,” the voice message goes.

Pausing his computer activity, Jason was visibly bothered by the amount he heard, as he looked at Moira to discuss the purchase.

The conversation that followed was no longer recorded — but Jason must have been relieved to know it was just a prank.

As of writing, the TikTok entry already had nearly 300,000 likes, and some 700 comments, with many fans expressing their amusement and other saying they would try the same prank on a loved one.

