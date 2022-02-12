Zoe Kravitz stars in 'Kimi'

Kimi is the name of a built-in voice-controlled personal assistant developed by Amygdala, much like Siri is for Apple or Alexa for Amazon. Bradley Hasling (Derek DelGaudio), CEO of the Amygdala Corporation, states that the difference between Kimi and the other AIs is that there is a human component that monitors Kimi for its continuing improvement of service. Angela Childs (Zoe Kravitz) is one of those human tech workers.

While reviewing the random data streams of Kimi to spot service errors to correct them, one day, she hears a disturbing stream that sounded like a woman being assaulted. In order for her report to be addressed, she needed to meet her superior Natalie Chowdry (Rita Wilson) in their headquarters to submit her evidence. However, Angela is agoraphobic, so going out is a big problem. However, there are even bigger problems up ahead.

Zoe Kravitz gives an arresting performance as Angela, with all her little quirky mannerisms brought about by her mental health issues. Physically waifish and delicate, Angela tried to be cold and distant to protect herself emotionally. The COVID-19 pandemic even added further to her feelings of anxiety and dread that prevented her from venturing outside. She likes her neighbor Terry (Byron Bowers) from across the street, but could not go out to meet him.

Writer David Koepp also wrote big blockbuster Hollywood films such as "Jurassic Park" (1993), "Mission: Impossible" (1996), and "Spider-Man" (2002), all of which evolved into major franchises. However, his more recent output had not been too successful, with Razzie fare like "Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull" (2008), "Mortdecai" (2015) and "The Mummy" (2017). His work here on "Kimi" is lower key, but it was a solid story for acting and action. It had elements reminiscent of Koepp's previous work on "Panic Room" (2002).

Steven Soderbergh's debut film "Sex, Lies and Videotape" (1989) won the Palme D'Or at Cannes. In 2001, he competed with himself at the 73rd Academy Awards, being nominated for Best Director for two separate films "Erin Brockovich" and "Traffic" (for which he won his Oscar). This pandemic, he still came out with interesting films like the experimental "Let Them All Talk" (2020), period thriller "No Sudden Move" (2021) and now "Kimi."

The introductory buildup of Angela's world was a slow burn as Soderbergh used camera movement for audiences to feel her intense paranoia in Hitchcock tradition. The chase scenes in along narrow building corridors and on the streets of Seattle were nerve-wracking.

The climactic showdown in the apartment may be a bit over the top, especially with Devin Ratray (better known as Buzz McCallister from "Home Alone") there in a guest role, but it was executed with masterful editing for maximum suspense.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."