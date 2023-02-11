MANILA – Pinoy band Ben&Ben’s Miguel Guico has found his lifetime

“mahiwaga” as he tied the knot with Karelle Bulan.

Miguel, half of the popular Benjamin-Guico twins of the award-winning music group, shared a snap of their church wedding on Instagram Saturday.

Last year, Guico celebrated the graduation of Bulan from medical school.

The event followed the engagement of his band members Agnes Reoma and Pat Lasaten last July which was belatedly announced through Instagram on December 31.

Just before Reoma and Lasaten’s engagement, Ben&Ben released a special track to mark Pride Month in June 2022, “Paninindigan Kita.”

The band Ben&Ben was coming from the success of their December homecoming concert, which was billed as their “largest show yet.”

It was the members’ way of expressing gratitude to “Liwanag” or their loyal fans for supporting their music through the years.

They are scheduled to perform in Hong Kong for Clockenflap on March 5.

