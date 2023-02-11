The cast of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” visited Cebu on Feb. 11, 2023. Annie Perez

MANILA – The cast of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” visited Cebu on Saturday, a few days before its pilot airing.

The show's lead actor and director Coco Martin graced the Cebuano press along with stars Cherry Pie Picache, John Estrada, Mark Lapid, Lito Lapid and McCoy De Leon.

They were also with rappers Smugglaz and Bassilyo, and social media influencers Norvin and Lovely Dela Peña and Toni Fowler.

“Inaaral ko siya. Ibang iba ang ihahain natin sa mga manonood. Yung ginagawa namin yung ‘Ang Probinsyano’, kwento siya ng mga pulis. Ito, kwento ito ng lahat ng mga Pilipino. Ganoon siya kalaki,” said Martin.

The story focuses on his character, “Tanggol”, who lives in the slums of Manila.

“Iisa lang ang kwento ng bawat Pilipino. Nagkataon lang na magkaiba lang ng lugar. Pero ang kultura na ginagalawan ng mga Pilipino ay iisa,” Martin shared when asked about how to share the show’s affinity to the regions.

He thanked the Cebuanos for their support since “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and said he looks forward to shooting in Cebu should the new series get a good run.

“I’m really grateful, I always love working with Coco,” Picache shared.

Martin also praised Fernando Poe Jr.’s daughter Lovi Poe for being very “humble” and “down to earth”.

The cast is set for a mall show in Cebu City.

RELATED VIDEO