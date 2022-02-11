Toni Gonzaga and Vice Ganda appear in a promotional poster for their 2012 comedy film ‘This Guy’s in Love with U Mare!’. Star Cinema



MANILA — “Ang evil!” Vice Ganda lamented Friday, as he called out a TikTok clip falsely claiming he has reacted to his movie co-star Toni Gonzaga’s political decisions.

In truth, the comedy superstar has not made any direct comment on Gonzaga’s departure from "Pinoy Big Brother" amid her endorsement of a senatorial bet who pushed for her home network’s broadcast shutdown.

“Galit na galit si Vice Ganda,” the TikTok video alleges, with a clip of the comedian made to appear he is pertaining to Gonzaga and her sister Alex.

Andaming fake news at wrong informations sa TIKTOK! Haaaay!!!! Mga contents na pagaawayin ang mga tao. Uudyokin kayo para magalit. Andaming masamang tao na lalong pinagugulo ang mundo. Wag kayong pabiktima. pic.twitter.com/IatmwHJBax — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) February 11, 2022

“Right now, I’m not so GV (good vibes),” a pink-wearing Vice Ganda says in the clip, edited to include a photo of Gonzaga hosting the UniTeam rally of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Pink is the campaign color of another presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

The fact is: that line was Vice Ganda’s lighthearted opening for a YouTube vlog released on April 8, 2021 — and not in any way referring to the Gonzaga siblings.

On Twitter, Vice Ganda shared a screenshot of the malicious video, writing: “Andaming fake news at wrong informations sa TikTok! Haaaay!!!! Mga contents na pagaawayin ang mga tao. Uudyokin kayo para magalit. Andaming masamang tao na lalong pinagugulo ang mundo. Wag kayong pabiktima.”

“Sobrang rampant na yung dumudukot sila ng ibat ibang clips from different sources tapos tinatahi para makabuo ng isang peke at maling video. Ang evil! Tapos yung mga tao naman nahuhulog sa patibong at nagko-comment ng masasama. Maging mas mapanuri sa mga contents na paniniwalaan,” he added.

Vice Ganda and Gonzaga sisters are known to be long-time friends. Notably, Vice Ganda co-starred with Toni in “This Guy’s in Love with U Mare!” in 2012, and with Alex in “The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin” in 2014.