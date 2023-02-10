Cristine Reyes at 34: loveless but complete

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Cristine Reyes said she is at peace with herself after years of emotional and professional struggles, thanks to her eight-year-old daughter Amara.

“I don’t even feel I am a single mom because I am happy and contented with my life,“ said Reyes, who marked her 20th anniversary in showbiz by renewing her contract with Viva Artists Management on Friday.

“Amara is my fortress and she completes me,“ said the actress who has been enjoying her single blessedness for the past six years. “I am thankful that I have a child na napakabait at matalino at napapatahimik ako.”

Reyes, who turned 34 last February 5, is in no rush to have another relationship.

“Kailangan talaga ipa-background check natin,“ she told ABS-CBN News laughing. “I already have a date actually on Valentines Day - my daughter.”

Reyes also thanked ABS-CBN and other producers for entrusting her with several projects through the years.

“ABS-CBN in particular gave me the 'Eva Fonda' series and many other teleserye,“ she said.

After doing movie dramas, Reyes is slated to shoot the romcom movie “Kidnap for Romance” with comedian Empoy Marquez.

