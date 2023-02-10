Screengrab from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” may have reached its ending for now but not without a surprise.

In its super finale episode on Friday, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi joined the cast of “Darna” as she was introduced as the “Queen of Marte.”

Fitting as a true queen, Cortesi’s character visited Darna, played by Jane de Leon, in Nueva Esperanza to pay tribute to the superheroine’s effort to save the planet.

“Tunay kang anak ng magiting na mandirigmang si Zorra, matapang at maaasahan…Karapat-dapat kang maging protektor,” the Queen told Darna.

After Darna’s efforts to defeat all threats to their city, especially Borgo, Cortesi bestowed the responsibility to the Pinay superhero to keep the white stone even after winning the battle.

True enough, it appeared that De Leon’s character will not rest yet as Regina (Janella Salvador) chose to stay as Valentina until the end.

Cortesi’s appearance in the series came after her stint at the Miss Universe in January where she turned heads in the national costume segment as "Darna."

The Fil-Italian beauty queen, however, missed the semifinals of the competition.

It also marked the end of the Philippines' semi-finals streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and was highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

