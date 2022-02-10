MANILA -- Kaila Estrada considers her stint on the ABS-CBN series "Viral Scandal" a milestone in her young showbiz career.

In Star Magic's "Inside News," Estrada expressed her gratitude to be part of the primetime drama.

"Sabi ko nga hindi ko in-expect na magiging ganito 'yung experience ko. I really have no words. As in I can't even express like how grateful I am na ganito 'yung experience ko. It's really something that I will never forget. It's the highlight of my career, talaga. It really is," Estrada said.

"I just started but I think that this is the most memorable experience in terms of me being on my own and working. Ito talaga 'yung highlight ko. This is an experience that I will cherish talaga," she added.

Just last week, Estrada's performance in "Viral Scandal" was praised by viewers and netizens. In the scene, she confronts the lead character Raven, played by Charlie Dizon.

"Sobrang grateful ako na close na kami ni Charlie prior to shooting that. Talagang napag-usapan namin kung paano gagawin ang scene na 'yon. As in, sobrang ni-nerbiyos ako, sobra rin siyang kinabahan. One of my fears ay ayaw ko siyang masaktan kasi kailangan ko siyang sabunutan doon. Dahil bago ako I don't really know how it works, like how they shoot scenes like that. So talagang pinag-usapan namin at tinulungan niya ako," Estrada said.

"Sobrang happy ako to get support from the fans that are watching 'Viral Scandal.' ...Sobrang nakakatuwa na mabasa 'yung mga tweet to see what they think of the show and what they think of our characters," she added.

Estrada is the daughter of former couple Janice de Belen and John Estrada.

In "Inside News," Estrada also shared that her parents got to watch her "highlight" episode in the Kapamilya series.

"Actually ako pa 'yung nag-text sa dad ko na, 'Dad, highlight episode ko ha, baka gusto mong manood?' Tapos natuwa ako sa mom ko. Normally she doesn't really watch me. But noong night na 'yon of that episode, sumakto na pareho silang nanood. So sobrang saya ko na nanonood sila. They sent me videos ganyan, nakakatuwa," she said.

“Viral Scandal” is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, JeepneyTV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5.