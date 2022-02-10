BTS member V makes history with his 2 OSTs

BTS member V

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, again raised the bar for the South Korean music scene.

In the last eight years, the multi-talented idol has bagged a number of firsts for the competitive industry.

One of his accomplishments was taking Korean official sound tracks to new heights.

“Sweet Night,” his self-penned piece for the popular drama series “Itaewan Class,” for instance, has hit 200 million streams on Spotify, becoming the first and only Korean OST to to accomplish the feat since the platform’s inception.

The pensive song, which currently rules as the most streamed soundtrack on Spotify, is also the first and only track to reach No. 1 on iTunes in 118 countries.

“Sweet Night” is V’s second OST following the rhythmic “It’s Definitely You,” his duet with fellow BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin for the drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.”

Last December 24, the idol released yet another promising OST.

“Christmas Tree,” his material for the recently concluded drama “Our Beloved Summer,” has now exceeded 45 million listens.

The title, which is V’s third soundtrack, achieved the milestone in just 45 days — marking the the fastest Korean OST and solo song by a male K-idol to hit the massive sum.