On a roll: Charlie Dizon is ‘My Sunset Girl’ in new iWant TFC title

MANILA — Charlie Dizon is on a roll.

The Metro Manila Film Festival best actress has been cast in the title role of “My Sunset Girl,” an upcoming iWant TFC title co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment (“Glorious,” “Oh, Mando!”).

The ABS-CBN production unit announced Dizon’s part through a teaser on Wednesday, mentioning her recent breakthrough role that earned her her acting trophy.

“The Fan Girl is now The Sunset Girl,” a portion of the teaser said.

It was not immediately clear whether “My Sunset Girl” is a film or a series.

The iWant TFC offering marks Dizon’s second, concurrent lead role in a major project, following the announcement of her casting in the ABS-CBN series “Viral,” where she portrays a woman who falls victim to a sex scandal.

The latter, an RCD Narratives production (“The Killer Bride,” “A Soldier’s Heart”), co-stars Dimples Romana and Jake Cuenca, and will be seen on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC.

