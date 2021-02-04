‘Not a one-trick pony’: As Charlie Dizon gets TV lead role, ‘Fan Girl’ director beams with pride

Charlie Dizon will portray a victim of a sex scandal in the ABS-CBN series ‘Viral.’ Twitter: RCD Narratives

MANILA — Charlie Dizon, whose breakout performance in “Fan Girl” earned her universal acclaim and a best actress trophy, is not a “one-trick pony,” as her next lead role will prove.

This, according to her “Fan Girl” director Antoinette Jadaone, as the filmmaker expressed excitement about Dizon’s lead-role casting in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Viral.”

“I’m very happy for her, kasi finally nakikita na ‘yung galing niya. Sa ‘Fan Girl’ kasi, kahit relatively new siya, nakikita mo na ‘yung rawness niya, ‘yung sincerity niya as an actress,” Jadaone told ABS-CBN News.

"Fan Girl" director @tonetjadaone on @charliedizon_ getting her first lead role in a teleserye: "I'm very happy for her, kasi finally nakikita na 'yung galing niya... She's not a one-trick pony." | via @migueldumaual pic.twitter.com/JGB7eO31cU — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 4, 2021

“It’s always nice to have more projects, kasi ibig sabihin, mas maraming tao ang makakakita kung gaano siya as an actress.

“Hindi siya one-trick pony, kumbaga.”

In “Viral,” Dizon will portray a woman who becomes a victim of a sex scandal, according to a teaser released by producer RCD Narratives on Thursday.

The teaser shows Dizon’s character addressing viewers in a recording: “Hindi niyo alam ang buong kuwento. Huwag niyong sukatin ang pagkatao dahil sa napanood niyo.”

It also features Dizon’s fellow lead stars Dimples Romana and Jake Cuenca, as well as cast members Jameson Blake, Louise Abuel, Vance Larena, Aljon Mendoza, Markus Paterson, Karina Bautista, Ria Atayde, and Kaila Estrada.

“Viral” will be directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, who last collaborated on the hit suspense drama “The Killer Bride.”

“Viral” will be seen on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC