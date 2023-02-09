Why Roselle Nava decided to quit politics

MANILA -- Roselle Nava was only 16 years old when she joined “Ang TV Teens” in 1992, with such other artists as Jolina Magdangal, Claudine Barretto and Angelu de Leon.

Nava has undoubtedly made a name for herself in showbiz, although she is not as active as before in the business lately, as she has prioritized her family.

“I am so lucky and blessed because even though I am no longer that active, my songs, they continue to live on and were even passed on to the next generation,” Nava told ABS-CBN News.

“One time, I was with a co-parent and her son is 8 years old but he knows my song, ‘Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita.’ That was so heartwarming. I’m really, really glad there are good singers who have been reviving my songs lately.”

The song was reimagined last year by artist Gigi De Lana.

Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

A mother to two boys – Andre Rafael,10 and Alejandro Ramon, 8 – Nava lost her first baby when she had a miscarriage at only six months.

“I had a gestational diabetes every time I was pregnant,” Nava disclosed. “We were not able to monitor then at six months, the baby no longer had a heartbeat. We named him Alfonso.

“The youngest was named after my dad and my father-in-law. Last baby na siya because I always had a complicated pregnancy.”

Nava took a break from showbiz when she also ventured into politics. After nine years of being a councilor in Parañaque, she passed on the task to her husband, who successfully ran in in 2019.

“People were pushing me to run for a higher office,” she said. “I believe that in the nine years that I served our city, my performance turned out to be okay.

“There were times when people would come up to me and ask me, ‘Why don’t you run?’ I’m good to have served as councilor. The responsibility is less. At least I can say that I have time for my family. It’s so hard if you run for mayor.”

Nava opted to focus on her family more. “We decided that I will focus on our kids first,” she explained. “At the ages of my children now, they really need to be guided. My sons are very, very good boys. Whatever we ask them to do, they always obey

“They study very well. They behave well. One sings [Rafa] and the other one dances [Ram]. I believe that Rafa sings better when he was my age. I’m hoping that he will also find his passion for music.”

She will not hinder her sons in case any of them gets inclined towards showbiz. “I entered showbiz when I was still young and I had so many opportunities then,” Nava said. “But I was able to finish my schooling.

“I guess it depends on the artist if he was able to handle his career well. If ever any one of my children joins showbiz, I believe they can do it well.

“I was very shy before, but when I entered show, I also became mature. I am open to my children trying it out in showbiz. It really depends on them. If they like, I will support them. If they don’t, I will not force them.”

Nava finished Marketing Management at De La Salle University (DLSU).

She will be the only rose among the thorns when she performs onstage in the Valentine’s concert, “All Heart,” February 14 at the PICC Plenary Hall. The show also stars Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, Raymond Lauchengco, Wency Cornejo and Ito Rapadas.

“It’s so nice to perform on the big stage with artists that I really admire,” Nava said. “When ‘Ang TV’ started, Wency was the one who was among our first guests in the show. That was in 1992 and we were singing ‘So I sing this song to all of my age… [Next in Line].’

“The purpose of our concert is to bring our audience back in time, to reminisce all the stages of love. We will be singing all our hit songs.”

Nava feels so blessed to have hit songs that people know to this day. “I’m thankful that I’m given this opportunity and chance to be able to share my music and something that I really, really love, enjoy and be appreciated.

“I’m thankful to everyone who continue to love and patronize us through the years, from before until now.”

Calvin Murphy Neria directs “All Heart,” with Elmer Blancaflor as musical director.

