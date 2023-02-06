Roselle Nava hopes to do a duet of 'Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita' with Gigi de Lana

MANILA – Roselle Nava hopes to perform a duet of "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita" with Gigi de Lana in the future.

“I am hoping that there will be a chance [for us] to meet each other and to be able to sing that song,” she told Push in an interview at the sidelines of the press conference for her upcoming concert this month.

“Yung versions namin medyo magkaiba. Pero madadama mo pa rin 'yung sakit and binigyan niya ng ibang kulay 'yung song na iyon. I’m happy that she was able to do that,” she said of De Lana's version.

De Lana gained significant online recognition in 2021 due to her unexpected challenge of doing several key changes while singing Nava’s hit song.

But even before that, Nava admitted de Lana already caught her attention.

“Even before she sang that song -- ito ah walang showbiz -- noong narinig ko siya, nagalingan ako sa kanya. Pinanood ko siya sa YouTube. Sabi ko nga ‘Ang galing naman ng artist na ‘to.’”

Nava also thanked de Lana for the song's renewed popularity.

“Nagulat ako kasi 'yung mga bata ngayon nalaman 'yung kanta ko through her. And I am happy na nabigyan niya ng buhay ulit ang aking kanta,” she said.

“To be able to touch them that way na parang hanggang ngayon, my music still continues to live on. Sobra akong fortunate and thankful that God gave me a chance to be able to share my talent, my music hindi lang noong time na active ako but still now natutuwa ako,” she added.