Song Hye-kyo continues revenge in 'The Glory Part 2' trailer

Netflix on Thursday released the new trailer of the South Korean series “The Glory” starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun, which will be returning to the streaming service for its second part on March 10.

The trailer for Part 2 provides a sneak peek into the continued revenge of Dong-eun (Hye-kyo).

In the clip, Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) says, “I’ve done nothing wrong, Dong-eun,” without a flicker of shame as Dong-eun’s chilling wrath intensifies, fueling anticipation for how Dong-eun’s vengeance will turn out.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

After its release in December 2021, “The Glory Part 1” quickly became a sensation, with numerous parodies and memes on social media.

The series also ranked in Netflix's global top 10 TV (Non-English) list for five weeks following its release.

“The Glory Part 2” will build on the story of Yeon-jin and their fellow perpetrators and show how they fall into their versions of “hell” that Dong-eun has meticulously planned out, quenching viewers' thirst for the ending.