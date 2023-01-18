First look at "The Glory Part 2.' Netflix

The South Korean series “The Glory” starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun will be returning to Netflix for its second part in two months.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Netflix said “The Glory Part 2” has been confirmed to be released on March 10.

“If you’ve watched Part 1, you won’t be able to resist Part 2,” said writer Kim Eun-sook with confidence. “Part 2 is refreshingly satisfying and shockingly intense.”

“The fight between Dong-eun and Yeon-jin really takes off and the perpetrators dynamically meet their end. You won’t be able to take your eyes off of the screen. All elements of the story will now come full circle,” added director An Gil-ho.

The story of “The Glory” follows Dong-eun (Hye-kyo) who has painful memories from bullying and school violence.

Eighteen years later, her revenge begins by driving all the perpetrators and everyone around them to the brink of ruin.

Yeo-Jung (Do-Hyun) is another victim of a miserable tragedy.

Accidentally or intentionally, Dong-eun and Yeo-Jung get tangled and conspire the revenge together.