Home  >  Entertainment

LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2023 07:57 PM

Photos from ABS-CBN Film Restoration YouTube channel.
Photos from ABS-CBN Film Restoration YouTube channel.

MANILA -- ABS-CBN has released several restored films for streaming on the Star Cinema YouTube channel for a limited time. 

The list of films includes the Dolphy-starrer "Captain Barbell" released bacl in 1973. 

Vilma Santos' "Kapag Langit ang Humatol (1990), "Tag-ulan sa tag-araw" (1975) with Christopher De Leon, and "Ikaw Ay Akin" with Nora Aunor are also uploaded online. 

Other titles include "Soltero" (1984) "Nunal Sa Tubig" (1976), "Ikaw Pa Lang ang Minahal (1992)," "Moral" (1982), and "Mga Bilanggong Birhen" (1977).

 
 
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 1
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 2
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 3
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 4
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 5
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 6
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 7
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 8
LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube 9

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  ABS-CBN   films  