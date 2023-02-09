LIST: ABS-CBN-restored films available on YouTube

Photos from ABS-CBN Film Restoration YouTube channel.

MANILA -- ABS-CBN has released several restored films for streaming on the Star Cinema YouTube channel for a limited time.

The list of films includes the Dolphy-starrer "Captain Barbell" released bacl in 1973.

Vilma Santos' "Kapag Langit ang Humatol (1990), "Tag-ulan sa tag-araw" (1975) with Christopher De Leon, and "Ikaw Ay Akin" with Nora Aunor are also uploaded online.

Other titles include "Soltero" (1984) "Nunal Sa Tubig" (1976), "Ikaw Pa Lang ang Minahal (1992)," "Moral" (1982), and "Mga Bilanggong Birhen" (1977).