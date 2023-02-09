MANILA - Heart Evangelista is ringing in her birthday early and in style.

As seen in her Instagram update on Wednesday evening, the fashion icon celebrated her special day with her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, and a few of their friends in Tagaytay.

The group enjoyed a delicious meal at a renowned restaurant in the area, and shared laughs over drinks, as depicted in the pictures shared.

Evangelista will turn a year older on February 14.

While she started out as an actress, Evangelista has made a name as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

In recent months, she has been spending a lot of time in Paris attending fashion events hosted by different luxury brands.

She recently made headlines after posting a photo with Escudero on New Year’s Eve, finally dispelling rumors that they have broken up.

Evangelista and Escudero are also celebrating their eighth anniversary as a couple on February 15.