MANILA – Just in time for Valentine's Day, Amazon Prime Video is releasing its first-ever original Filipino movie “Ten Little Mistresses” that aims to empower women.

Top-billed by veteran stars John Arcilla, Eugene Domingo, and Pokwang, "Ten Little Mistresses" will be available to stream in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories starting February 15.

Directed by Jun Robles Lana, "Ten Little Mistresses" tells the story of a widowed billionaire Valentin Esposo (Arcilla), and his 10 mistresses contending to become his new legal wife. All 10 women end up being suspects when Valentin unexpectedly drops dead during a gathering.

According to the cast members, the film will highlight women’s worth and self-respect which are timely reminders to everyone on Valentine’s Day.

“Kailangan mo pakiramdaman 'yung mga nangyayari sa palagid. Hindi palaging nasa ulap. Dapat maging wise ka,” comedienne Pokwang said.

For Carmi Martin, the happiness of a woman is not dependent on a man: “You don't need a man to be happy. You can express your love to your family, to someone. Hindi naman kailangan lalaki.”

Meanwhile, Domingo credited Lana for yet another masterpiece that boasts the beauty of women.

“The point is, we are very beautiful. We are the most beautiful God has created. Do not settle for anyone who is less than what you deserve,” Domingo said.

She went on to remind everyone that being beautiful is not connected to being in a relationship.

“So for Valentine's Day, it is not important that you have a partner. It's not important that you are alone. Just remember, whether it's Valentine's or every day, when you wake up, I am the most beautiful creature God has ever made. I am beautiful,” she explained.

Fortunately for her, she found the love of her life but she admitted that she was also losing hope before. “I was desperate for love. I was almost giving up. But I don't want to settle for anything less,” she said.

The movie also stars Christian Bables, Arci Munoz, Agot Isidro, Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, Iana Bernardez, and Donna Cariaga.

