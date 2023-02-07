Watch more News on iWantTFC

The lead cast of the murder-mystery-comedy "Ten Little Mistresses" came in full force Tuesday at their world gala premiere at in Mandaluyong to mark its milestone as the first original Filipino movie to be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

The film will be available to stream in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories on February 15.

John Arcilla, Eugene Domingo, Pokwang, Carmi Martin, Agot Isidro, Christian Bables, and other cast members all looked stunning at the red-carpet event, which also included an exhibit of couture costumes worn by the cast.

Directed by Jun Robles Lana, "Ten Little Mistresses" tells the story of a widowed billionaire, Valentin Esposo (Arcilla), and his 10 mistresses contending to become his new legal wife. All 10 women end up being suspects when Valentin unexpectedly drops dead during their gathering.

Both Arcilla and Domingo called the global exposure of "Ten Little Mistresses" as another historic moment in Philippine cinema.

Pokwang provided the laughs at the glitzy event when she made references to her her love life, particularly her controversial breakup with a foreign actor.

"I agree, too much will kill you," she told ABS-CBN News, laughing.

"Kailangan next time, gamitin ang utak!"