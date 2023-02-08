Here’s the list of acts at PPOPCON 2023

SB19 and BGYO will lead the second PPOPCON. Handout

MANILA – Top local groups SB19, BINI, BGYO and MNL48 are bannering this year's Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON)k, which will be held in March.

For its second year, PPOPCON got the backing of the biggest P-pop groups for the March 18 and 19 event at the New Frontier Theatre and Araneta Coliseum.

Alamat, 4th Impact, 1st.One, Press Hit Play, VXON, G22, and KAIA are also among the confirmed attendees of the two-day convention.

Meanwhile, fandoms will also have more participation in the PPOPCON as there will be competitions prepared for them.

Fans can showcase their talents in dancing and singing with the INDAK PPOP and TUNOG PPOP. Those who are interested to join should upload their videos online and tag the event at #PPOPCON2023.

The posts should be set to public while the finalists will be chosen via social media voting. The finals will happen at New Frontier Theater on March 18 with one grand winner in each category.

Now in its second year, PPOPCON 2023 recognizes the opportunity to continue amplify the ever-growing P-pop community through fan engagement and entertainment.

The two-day convention is expected to be packed with fanbase games and activities, booths, official merchandise selling, meet-and-greets, performances and surprises, aside from the culminating concert.

Just like last year, 2023 PPOPCON will promote a safe yet enjoyable avenue for thousands of local and international fans to connect with each other and bring them closer to P-pop groups.

Tickets range from P1,000 to P5,500 and are available for purchase.

Last year's 2022 PPOPCON marked the return of the live entertainment scene.

