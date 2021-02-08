'Because?' Watch the clip that spawned new Kris Aquino meme

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- A new meme featuring Kris Aquino has been making the rounds online, as her expression hilariously encapsulated many Filipinos' frustrations amid challenging times.

The "Because" meme has even reached Aquino herself, who asked her social media followers to send her questions that she can respond to using her now-viral facial expression.

The meme was a screengrab from Aquino's 2014 interview with actress Kim Chiu for her now-defunct talk show, "Kris TV," on ABS-CBN.

During the program, the country's "Queen of All Media" asked Chiu to thank her fans and supporters.

But just as she was starting to speak, Chiu could not help but become emotional.

And as Chiu struggled to hold back her tears, Aquino patiently waited for her to give more details, with her now meme-worthy facial expression.

Toward the end of the clip, Aquino gave context to Chiu's emotional moment to her viewers.

"Okay, I'll just put it in its proper perspective, ha. You expect celebrities to be so strong about bashing. Kasi di ba, kailangang matatag ka, kailangang tanggapin mo 'yan. Pero sa totoo lang talaga when it's so unfair, and 'yung isang maliit na butas sa 'yo palalawakin para iparamdam sa 'yo na wala kang kuwentang tao, masakit talaga," she told Chiu, who silently agreed.

"Doon mo maa-appreciate lahat ng tao na maninindigan para sa 'yo. Kasi di ba, kung may isang babato pero mararamdaman mo, may sampung tumayo at sinabing, 'Hindi siya ganyan, naniniwala ako sa kanya, mahal ko siya,' mas doon ako naiiyak talaga. Ako, personally. Sabi ko, my God, they care that much about me na ipaglalaban ako. And I think that's what you're trying to say now," she added.

