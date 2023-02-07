Fil-Am talents shine at 65th Grammy Awards

More than 11,000 Recording Academy members, including recording artists, songwriters, producers and engineers, chose the winners of the 65th Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé Recording Academy

Music's biggest night was attended by the biggest stars including contemporary artists and iconic music superstars like Madonna and hip hop legend Dr. Dre.

Among the highlights was a lively celebration of the 50th year of hip hop through a widely applauded medley.

Rich Paul and Adele Recording Academy

In winning Best Dance/Electronic Album for 'Renaissance,' Beyoncé received her 32nd award, the most Grammy wins in history. Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Easy On Me' and dedicated it to her son.

Harry Styles Recording Academy

Harry Styles scored a victory with 'Harry's House' winning Album of the Year. 'Just Like That' by veteran singer Bonnie Raitt prevailed in the Song of the Year category while Lizzo received Record of the Year for 'About Damn Time.'

Taylor Swift won Best Music Video for 'All Too Well which she directed.

Steve Lacy Recording Academy

Filipino-African-American Steve Lacy won his first Grammy for 'Gemini Rights' in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. He also performed his song 'Bad Habit' which was nominated in major Grammy categories: Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best Solo Performance.

Olivia Rodrigo Recording Academy

2022 Fil-Am Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo announced who won Best New Artist which went to Samara Joy.

Among the Filipinos whose projects were nominated at the Grammys include Grayson Villanueva, who was one of the singers in 'Nobody Like U' of the film 'Turning Red,' and Andrea Macasaet for the 'Six' Broadway musical cast album.