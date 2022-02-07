Trinidadian-born rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj is back with a new song "Do We Have A Problem?" with American rapper Lil Baby.

The 9-minute action-thriller-themed music video was directed by Benny Boom and featured guest appearances from actors Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Minaj earlier announced in an interview with James Corden that more music will be expected from her soon.

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.”

She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”