Photo from Nicki Minaj's Twitter account.

Barbz are in for a treat as Trinidadian-born rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj announced Thursday that new music is coming soon.

It’s going to be a Pink Friday on February 4, as Minaj will be releasing a new collaboration with American rapper Lil Baby.

She stunned fans in a black cocktail dress with a blonde ponytail posing at a table beside Lil Baby.

“DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM A PROBLEM BABY X BARBIE PINK FRIDAY FEB 4,” she said in a tweet.

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass”.

She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”.

