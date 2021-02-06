WATCH: Jona soars in first-ever YouTube Music Night in Southeast Asia

Jona’s concert is the maiden offering of YouTube Music Night, a collaboration between ABS-CBN and the video-sharing platform. YouTube: ABS-CBN Star Music

MANILA — “Birit” diva Jona wowed digital audiences on Saturday as she headlined the first-ever YouTube Music Night concert in Southeast Asia.

The Kapamilya singer took the stage with “reimagined” versions of well-loved OPM tunes in “Love, Jona,” the maiden presentation of ABS-CBN’s collaboration with YouTube.

Known for her soaring vocals, Jona delivered just that with performances of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita?” and “Pusong Ligaw,” and other Valentine-themed tunes.

She was also joined by Bugoy Drilon, Jeremy G, and JMKO in romantic duets.

Directed by Frank Mamaril and hosted by Ai dela Cruz and Edward Barber, “Love, Jona” streamed live for free on the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Star Music, MOR, MYX and One Music.

Jona’s concert marked YouTube Music Night’s debut not only in the Philippines, but in the region.

The video-sharing platform’s partnership with ABS-CBN will next feature Kapamilya artists Juris and Jed Madela, in “Hearts On Fire,” similarly a free digital concert streaming on the same channels on February 13.

