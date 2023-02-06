MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez has demonstrated that it is never too late for anyone to pursue graduate studies.

The actress announced on social media that she has started pursuing a master's degree, less than a year after completing her undergraduate studies.

“Like so many single mothers, I have a great deal of strength and fortitude, and have accomplished and overcome many challenges in my life,” she said.

Gutierrez added her professor is one of the people who constantly reminds her to keep going.

“Staying away from the fray and pursuing my academic dreams,” she said. “After graduating from AB Communication Arts through the PWU-ETEEAP last September 2022, I am currently studying towards a master’s degree in Communication Arts.”

Now on her second trimester, Gutierrez thanked the Lord for giving her the strength to continue to keep learning.

She used the hashtags #KeepLearning #Unstoppable and #NeverTooLate.”

Gutierrez, 48, is considered showbiz “royalty,” as she hails from a clan of celebrities that effectively put her and her family members in the spotlight starting at a young age.

Gutierrez has been an actress since 1987, but rose to wider popularity when she represented the Philippines in the 1993 Miss World pageant. She placed second runner-up.