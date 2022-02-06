Morissette, Dave Lamar reveal details of June 2021 wedding

MANILA -- A lot apparently has happened since singer Morissette Amon and her husband Dave Lamar tied the knot on June 28, 2021 at the Netherlands-inspired Old Grove Farmstead in Lipa, Batangas.

They officially revealed the actual date in the after-concert conference on Saturday.

The second streaming of her “Phoenix” concert last February 5 segued to a late-night VIP (very important person) after-party, where she and Lamar gamely answered “any question” from the local media and reactors worldwide.

“That was the rainy season here in the Philippines,” Morissette said.

“It was the chance that we took,” Lamar added.

“Days before that, the whole week, it was all sunny,” Morissette recalled. “Hours before the wedding, it was still sunny because we were still able to do all those video interviews outside.

“So, we thought it would also be sunny on our wedding. The weather was super good up until everyone all left for the altar. Then biglang umulan. It was not even a drizzle. It was a storm. We had to wait for an hour.”

Their wedding stylist, Gideon Hermosa, was terribly worried. He did the amazing set outside the barn. They were considering to move the ceremony inside. But the couple wanted to have the wedding outside the barn.

Regardless if it was still raining or the downpour was going to get stronger that afternoon, the couple wanted to push through with the wedding apparently at all cost.

“When we noticed that the rain was slowly trying to calm down, my team and I decided to go to the altar and took the risk,” Morissette said.

“But it was still raining,” Lamar noted.

Sharing an umbrella, the couple exchanged “I dos” under the dramatic pitter patter of the rain that June afternoon.

“The raindrops made for amazing cinematography as I was walking towards the altar,” Morissette shared. “You guys can’t deny that. The rain made the wedding all the more special.”

Not a few were surprised when Morissette and Lamar decided to keep their June wedding initially a secret. They merely did a big reveal late last month a few days after the first streaming of the “Phoenix” concert.

“Even when we were engaged, I love the feeling of ‘no stress’ from other people,” Morissette shared. “Just having only the people close to me and Dave know about it, it was nice. We were all calm and we enjoyed about it.

“We were able to sustain it for so long. No pressure from anywhere else. Right now, there’s the feeling of just being free. That’s incomparable.”

Lamar explained: “We were doing a lot of stuff for her ‘Signature’ EP last year. We wanted the focus to be on her music.”

Third quarter of 2021, Morissette started working on the “Phoenix” concert. “That was why we wanted to keep the wedding low key and just focus on the work stuff,” she maintained. “Thankfully, we were able to do all of that.”

On top of all the work, Morissette was able to record a four-track EP, “From the Sea,” that contained new titles rendered during their wedding.

The compilation of original selections were “Luna,” which Morissette and Lamar rendered in the concert, “Up and Away,” “True North” and “Free.”

“I asked Morissette how we’re going to release the music,” Lamar said. “I think the best way to do it was to create a side project to separate Morissette the singer and what she does and what we’re doing together.”

Naming the EP “From the Sea” came easily for the couple. “We sat down, got our notebooks and we were throwing ideas back and forth,” Lamar recalled. “Some told me ‘mar’ means ‘sea’ in Spanish. So, I literally Googled it what La Mar means in other languages.

“In French, the name ‘la mar’ means ‘from the sea.’ Our brainstorming session lasted only for five minutes and we came up with a title for our EP. We didn’t need the notebooks anymore.”

The past year, the couple worked on producing their original content. “Good thing, we learned to be very flexible. Everything happens for a reason,” Morissette said.

The idea to write the soundtrack of their love story simply popped up on Lamar’s head. “When people release wedding videos, they usually borrow songs,” he said, noting copyright issues.

“Sometimes, if you use a particular song, they could easily take the video down. If we put our own music, there’s no way the video could be taken down. We will not have any problem.”

Hence, they decided to be both creative. “That was how we started to do our wedding film,” Morissette said. “It started as a wedding video. Music was how we were brought together by God.”

She pointed out the four songs in the “From the Sea” EP were actually their love story. “I am not sure if you noticed it, but some of the fans actually caught it. You should listen to the songs in order. That’s our story.

“You start with ‘Free,’ then going into ‘Up and Away,’ realizing ‘True North’ and accepting that this is us, that’s ‘Luna’.”

Morissette and Lamar got engaged September 2019. “I can’t forget because it was a sale, 9-9,” she laughed.

They revealed their engagement in December that year. Then just kept everything low-key. Their plans changed because of the pandemic.

“It was a little stressful for us,” Lamar explained. “In the middle of planning for ‘Signature’ and the concert, not knowing if there was going to be another lockdown, we just made plans. That was what we did.

“If it didn’t push through, let us just make a new one. You can always have plans, but if nothing pushes through, just go with the flow if plans change. You have to be flexible especially this pandemic.”

Morissette insisted Lamar taught her to safely alter plans as they went along. “I’m a stick-to-schedule kind of person,” she said. “Dave is the more spontaneous and flexible one.”

In case others are wondering, the couple has their occasional arguments, too. “We’ve had very bad arguments,” she revealed. “It was so challenging. That’s why you have to keep God in the center of your relationship.”

Morissette admitted she is not ready yet to have kids. “There’s no pressure for us to have kids. That is not our priority. There are so many things we want to do together right now in both our careers. Having children will happen,” she said.

In terms of uprooting and making the US as their base, Morissette and Lamar said that is not going to happen anytime soon.

“Morissette and I have talked about that a lot,” he said. “We both love the Philippines. This is our home. We decided this is going to be our home base.

“That is our plan for now. I don’t know where God will take us in the future. There are other artists who still stay in their hometown but travel the world and make those amazing connection and meet all the amazing people. That can also work for us.”