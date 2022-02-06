BTS member Park Jimin has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis and making a full recovery from COVID-19, Big Hit Music announced Saturday.

Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis last Jan. 30. He underwent surgery on Monday, Jan. 31, and has since received in-patient care.

According to the record label, the medical staff in charge of the artist reported Jimin’s “surgical site is quickly healing without any issues” and may continue to recuperate from his own home.

Big Hit Music also said Jimin has tested negative during his RT-PCR test before being discharged from the hospital.

“Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered.”

The “Promise” singer expressed his gratitude to ARMYs who sent their well wishes, and reassured fans of his health.

“Thanks to your concern, I was able to recover quickly. Thank you for worrying about,” Jimin wrote on Weverse.

Apart from concerned fans of the BTS member, Big Bh Hit Music also thanked medical workers who had tirelessly been combating the COVID-19 pandemic since it broke out more than two years ago.

“We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health, as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” the label said.

“The doctors and nurses took very good care of me and worked hard. I'm really sorry for making you worry. I won’t be sick anymore,” Jimin said.

On Friday, South Korea’s daily COVID-19 infections exceeded the 30,000 mark for the first time.

Health authorities reported 36,362 new cases, just a few days after the daily tally hit 20,000 for the first time.

Although the daily caseload tripled over the past two weeks due to the more transmissible omicron variant, the number of deaths and severe infections remained relatively low in the highly vaccinated country.

Jimin is the fourth BTS member to contract COVID-19 following Suga, RM, and Jin. All four incidents were breakthrough infections or a COVID-19 infection of a fully vaccinated person.

Like Jimin, the three other artists had fully recovered and have resumed “to their daily activities.”

The Bangtan boys are still currently on break but are set to return in March for an in-person concert in Seoul.

While Big Hit music is yet to release any details regarding the next leg of “Permission to Dance on Stage” amid the record-high surge, they have repeatedly stressed “they place the health of the artists as top priority” and that they are consistently vigilant in following the health care guidelines in all activities.

