JM Yosures named ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ champion in worldwide-trending finale

MANILA — JM Yosures of Taguig City was named the new “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion on "It's Showtime!" Saturday, in a three-hour finale that dominated trending topics on social media and ranked first in the worldwide list on Twitter.

With applauded performances of “House of the Rising Sun” and a Lady Gaga medley, Yosures earned the highest combined score from the judges and public votes.

He bested nine other hopefuls in the week-long grand finals: Rachell Laylo, Rica Mae Maer, Emmar Cabilogan, Nikole Kyle Bernido, Makki Lucino, Donna Gift Ricafrente, Mara Tumale, and Ayegee Paredes.

Laylo and Paredes, who performed a medley of Aegis and Rey Valera tunes in the final round, respectively, placed second and third to Yosures.

As champion, Yosures was awarded a prize money of P1 million, a brand new house and lot from Lessandra worth P2 million, a recording contract with Star Music, a management contract with Star Magic, and a trophy crafted by renowned artist Toym Imao.

Yosures is the fourth “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion under the competition’s “It’s Showtime!” era, following Noven Belleza (2017), Janine Berdin (2018), and Elaine Duran (2019).

Trending #1 TOP SPOT NATIONWIDE & WORLDWIDE ang OHT ngayong Sabado na #TNT4AngHulingTapatan! Thank you so much, Madlang People! pic.twitter.com/U9IKt5vzwL — Tawag Ng Tanghalan (@TNTABSCBN) February 6, 2021

Nakuha po natin ang TOP 4 SPOTS trending NATIONWIDE! Maraming salamat, Madlang People! #TNT4AngHulingTapatan pic.twitter.com/6AGA1oNJkq — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) February 6, 2021

The grand finals of the singing competition, dubbed “Ang Huling Tapatan,” nearly swept the top 10 trends on Twitter in the Philippines, as viewers backed their bets and praised the finalists’ performances.

The live episode’s official hashtag, #TNT4AngHulingTapatan, also topped the list of worldwide trends on Twitter.