MANILA – “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday celebrated its 28th anniversary, making it the longest running musical variety show in the country.

Speaking on behalf of everyone was Martin Nievera, who has been part of the show since day one.

“Thank you for keeping ASAP alive,” he said to its avid viewers.

“Thanks to all of you we have a reason to gather together as a family every single Sunday. One of the best things of being part of this whole 28 years is the fact that this family continues to grow and become stronger and better than ever,” he added.

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, likewise, expressed their gratitude saying they value the fact that they were welcomed with open arms on “ASAP” despite coming from a rival program previously.

“I am so happy because we were accepted,” said Velasquez.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday, 12 NN on local TV via Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5, online through Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC, and worldwide via TFC.