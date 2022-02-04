‘La Vida Lena’: Love trumps vengeance in finale

Lena (Erich Gonzales) and Jordan (Carlo Aquino) get married in the final episode of ‘La Vida Lena.’ ABS-CBN

The revenge drama “La Vida Lena” concluded Friday with the title character portrayed by Erich Gonzales finally at peace, after realizing she has been consumed by vengeance which only served to further damage her life and those around her.

In the finale of the primetime series, Lena started life anew with Jordan (Carlo Aquino) as her husband, putting behind them her vengeful quest which once tore them apart.

“Masakit man aminin, kasalanan ko kung bakit gumulo ang buhay ko, ang buhay natin. Gulo na nagsimula noong umibig ako at nagtiwala sa maling tao,” Lena was heard narrating.

“Napuno ng galit ag pakamuhi ang puso ko — naging puso na walang awa at pagpapatawad. Ngunit may awa ang Diyos, dahil hindi niya hinayaang mabalot ako ng poot. Ang Diyos ng pagmamahal ang nagdala ng gagamot sa puso ko: pag-ibig.”

Lena also found it in her heart to forgive those who wronged her: her father Lukas (Raymond Bagatsing), who started recovering in a mental institution; Vanessa (Agot Isidro), who landed behind bars; and Miguel (Kit Thompson), whose flipped fortune forced him to work his way up anew.

Lena’s allies — Ramona (Janice de Belen) and Martina (Malou Crisologo), among others — meanwhile claimed their rightful spot as part owners of Royal Wellness.

“Pag-ibig ang naging kahinaan ko,” Lena said. “Pero pag-ibig din ang nagbigay sa akin ng lakas at ng bagong pag-asa.”

One of the first ABS-CBN productions to roll during the pandemic era, “La Vida Lena” first premiered as a digital series via iWantTFC in November 2020, spanning only a first season.

It then joined the Primetime Bida lineup as a full teleserye in June 2021, airing across Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.