Jona to have 'pure OPM' repertoire for upcoming digital concert

MANILA -- Jona is excited about her first digital concert "Love, Jona," which officially kicks off the YouTube Music Night series on February 6.

In a virtual conference on Thursday, the Kapamilya singer said her first virtual pre-Valentine show will be different from her previous shows.

"First of all, digital. This is the first time na magkakaroon ako ng digital concert. Then may ibang klaseng presentation din kami," Jona said.

Jona will be performing "reimagined" version of well-loved OPM classics and current hits.

"Dahil paparating na po ang Valentine's Day, itong line-up ko sa concert na ito is pure OPM, which is nakaka-proud. Masho-showcase natin ang some of the best songs natin dito sa industry, ranging from late '80s to '90s up to current hits," the singer said.

"Magko-cover ako ng mga song ng mga sikat na OPM artists natin like songs ni Moira (dela Torre). I'm going to be singing a medley of Daniel Padilla hits," she added.

Joining Jona in her concert are special guests Bugoy Drilon, Jeremy G, and JMKO.

“Love, Jona” will be directed by Frank Mamaril and will be hosted by MYX VJ Ai dela Cruz and “Kwentong Barber” host Edward Barber.

Jona's concert will stream live for free this Saturday, February 6, at 8 p.m. on the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Star Music, MOR, MYX, and One Music.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC