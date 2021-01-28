YouTube, ABS-CBN collaborate to bring free digital Valentine concerts

MANILA – ABS-CBN is collaborating with YouTube in bringing virtual concerts to Filipino audiences through the digital project dubbed “YouTube Music Night.”

For the month of February, Kapamilya singer Jona will take the virtual stage first with “Love, Jona.”

On the show, viewers will get to witness Jona perform her own hits and other love songs with re-imagined versions. Her special guests are JMKO, Jeremy G and Bugoy Drilon.

A back-to-back Valentine’s special follows on February 13 with Juris and Jed Madela in the show titled “Hearts On Fire: Juris and Jed.”

Juris will take center stage in the show’s first half to render a heartwarming and heartbreaking song repertoire, plus an exciting duet with her guest, Ice Seguerra.



Meanwhile, powerful vocal performances abounding in love await viewers in the second half of the show to be led by Madela. His special guest would be Markki Stroem.

The upcoming digital concerts will be streamed for free on February 6 and 13 at 8 p.m. on the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Star Music, MOR, MYX and One Music.



The project is the first-ever “YouTube Music Night” in Southeast Asia.

Related video: